Myrtle Evelyn Taube

Myrtle Evelyn Taube, 102, of Farmington, Iowa, departed this life at 8:33 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

Born July 16, 1914 the daughter of Leonard A. and Nettie Elnora (Davis) Sayre. They moved to Burlington, Iowa when she was two years old. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1932. On June 12, 1937 she married Willie “Bill” Gustav Taube at the Methodist Parsonage in Burlington, Iowa. They moved to Van Buren County in March of 1942. In March of 1966 they moved from Douds to Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1996.

Survivors include her three sons: William L. (Ruth) Taube of Aho, Arizona, Daniel E. Taube of Douds, Iowa and Joel A. (Rhonda) Taube of Donnellson, Iowa, eight grandchildren: Darla Zonts, Lea Betts, Lisa Walker, Cindy Aldridge, Dale Taube, Lauren Mettenburg, Ethan Taube and Meagan Taube; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents, one infant sister Nellie, one infant brother Milton Edward, one grandson Mark Taube and one daughter-in-law Donna Taube.

Evelyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Farmington and the Farmington Cemetery Association. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and feeding wild birds in the winter.

Friends may call between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the First Baptist Church in Farmington.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Farmington with Pastor Chad Welch officiating.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Greenglade Cemetery or Farmington EMT’s.

