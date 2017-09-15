MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS FOR ORCHESTRA POPS CONCERT

Mark your calendars now for the 2017 Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra Pops Concerts –Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 7:30 PM in Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center and Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 7:30 PM in Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium.

Join the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra for what is sure to be a memorable evening filled with food, drinks, and of course, great music. This year musical director Robert McConnell will take us on a journey through some of John Williams’ greatest movie music. The Southeast Iowa Symphony Chorus, directed by Blair Buffington, will join the orchestra on three of the evening’s compositions.

The program includes music from some of John Williams’ most recognizable scores: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Superman, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and “Duel of the Fates” from Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace. Also included are works from Amistad, Saving Private Ryan, and Angela’s Ashes.

The Pops concert can be enjoyed one of two ways. One, concert and meal or two, concert only. In Ottumwa, the social hour begins at 5:30, meal at 6:00, and concert at 7:30. In Burlington the meal is at 6:30 followed by the concert at 7:30.

Adult tickets for the meal and concert are $50. Adult tickets for the concert only are $15. Students and children are free. Concert-only tickets can be purchased on our website, www.seiso.us, or at the door. To make meal reservations in Burlington, RSVP by September 15th to Kay Conrad at 319.752.9552 or hertelconrad@aol.com. To make meal reservations in Ottumwa, RSVP by September 20th to Joyce Kramer at 641.799.0458 or jkramerott@hotmail.com.

If you have questions, please contact the SEISO Office at 601 North Main, Mt. Pleasant 52641, call 319.385.6352 or email seiso@iw.edu.