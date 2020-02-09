Music In Motion Invitational Results

-courtesy of Dave Schneider

Over 930 performers wowed a large audience Saturday at the 27th annual Music in Motion Show Choir Invitational at Mt. Pleasant High School.

Davenport Central’s Central Singers Incorporated took top honors as the Grand Champion at the evening finals, with Cedar Rapids Xavier in second place followed by Hannibal, Pella, Davenport Central’s prep group and Pekin Illinois. Davenport Central won caption awards for Outstanding Vocals, Choreography and Band.

In the daytime round Central Lee won first place in Class 1A/2A while in 3A it was Pella in first place followed by Fort Madison. 4A was won by Davenport Central, followed by Hannibal, Xavier, Pekin and South St. Paul, Minn.

In the prep division Davenport Central was first, Pella second and Ft. Madison third. Pella won the middle school division followed by Ft. Madison and Central Lee.

Outstanding female soloist was Angela Torres and the top male soloist was Sam Fahrenkrug. Both are from Davenport Central. The outstanding crew was awarded to Hannibal, and Pella had the most fans present.