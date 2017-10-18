Music Fundraiser

Mt Pleasant music students from 5th-12th grade are taking orders for fresh fruit, cheese, sausage, and nuts from October 18 – November 1. The students are earning funds towards music trips they can participate in at the High School level. These award winning music students will be taking their talents to Cocoa Beach and Orlando, Florida to perform in June 2018. The Music Boosters want to thank the community for their support of our students in this fundraiser.