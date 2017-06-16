Museum Crawl

This is Iowa Museum Week. In conjunction, the Historic Hills Scenic Byway Museum Crawl will be held Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm involving four museums in Henry County…..

Wayland & Midwest Memories Museum 217 West Main Street – Wayland

About the Museum

The museum features a rich collection of agricultural antiques, milk bottles from 50 states, one-room school memorabilia, historic milking machines, cream separators, butter churns, and replica farm tractors and implement.

Special Activities

10:00 A.M. Hand Cranked Homemade Ice Cream Demonstration and Cottage Cheese Making Demonstration. Samples Given

2:00 P.M. Hand Cranked Homemade Ice Cream Demonstration and Fresh Cheese Curds Making Demonstration. Samples Given

Homemade Ice Cream and Homemade Cookies and coffee served throughout the day.

Winfield Museum 114 South Locust – Winfield

About the Museum

The museum is “on-growing” in the Masonic Temple with exhibits including an old school room, WWI display, Ericksons Toy Room, fire hose cart, and old farm toys and tools.

Special Activities

Outside there will be a 1941 Farmall and a 1960 John Deere tractor.

They will welcome everyone in period attire and serve refreshments.

Swedish American Museum 107 James Avenue – Swedesburg

About the Museum

The Swedish Heritage Museum was started in 1991 by the Swedish Heritage society in an effort to encapsulate the Swedesburg history and genealogy they loved so dearly and share it with future generations. Exhibits highlight the immigrant experience as well as early farm, homestead and school life on the prairie. The County Store, Blacksmith Shop (with upstairs living space), Huckster Wagon and Swedish Stuga are all part of the tour that local volunteers enjoy showing visitors.

Special Activities

10am and 2pm Demonstration of how to make Scandinavian Aebelskivers (Puffed/filled Pancake Balls). Will have some for tasting throughout the day.

of how to make (Puffed/filled Pancake Balls). Will have some for tasting throughout the day. Scandinavian Heart-Basket Weaving . Will have a table set up for hands on basket weaving. Paper, template, scissors will be supplied.

. Will have a table set up for hands on basket weaving. Paper, template, scissors will be supplied. 9am to 4pm Tours of the museum buildings will be given by local volunteers.

Dover Museum & Railroad Depot 213 West Main Street – New London

About the Museum

Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the structure was originally built in 1909 as a mitten factory on the first floor with the Masonic Lodge upstairs. Other businesses later occupied the space, namely creameries.

Displays include many former businesses, military, quilts, agriculture, 1930’s era kitchen, and a one-room school. The library houses genealogy, school, and county records. An authentically furnished train depot was moved to the site in 2012 and includes an extensive collection of railroad memorabilia. Also on the property is “The Little White Chapel in the Woods” which holds six small pews and the pulpit.

Special Activities