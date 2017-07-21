Murder Trial Postponed to October

Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee was notified Friday morning that next week’s murder trial, moved from Des Moines County to Henry County, would either be postponed or cancelled all together. Judge Maryann Brown then ruled the high profile trial will be postponed until October 25 and will still be held in Henry County. Apparently there is now a federal investigation into the murder of Kedarie Johnson. Jorge Sanders Galvez was set to stand trial in Henry County for his part in the murder of the Burlington High School Student in March of 2016. Federal prosecutors may decide to indict him on hate crime charges and it could become a death penalty case. The postponement of the trial means it will be business as usual next week at the Henry County Courthouse.