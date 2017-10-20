Murder Trial Moved Again, Out of Henry County

A high profile murder trial will not be held in Henry County next week. Thursday Judge MaryAnn Brown granted a motion to move the trial for Jorge Louis Sanders Galvez to South Lee County Court. Sanders Galvez’s lawyer requested a change of venue saying the Henry County Jury pool was not diverse enough to allow his client a fair trial. Brown said she didn’t find any exclusion of minorities in Henry County but agreed to the change of venue. She also said South Lee County Court has a jury pool available that was prepared for a postponed murder trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin October 25. Sanders Galvez is accused in the murder of 16 Kedarie Johnson in Burlington. The trial was first moved on a change of venue from Des Moines County to Henry County.