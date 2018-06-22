Multiple Injuries in 2 Vehicle Accident

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a two vehicle accident Thursday at about 5 pm. The accident occurred on the Hwy 61 bypass near exit 18 at the Bluff Road overpass. According to the report an SUV driven by Kendrick Seville was southbound on 61. Apparently the driver fell asleep and the vehicle crossed the median striking a concrete barrier in the northbound lanes. This caused the SUV to spin and strike a truck driven by George Sargent of Keokuk. Kendrick Seville and his wife Rachel and their two children were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Their son, 7 year old Cedric Seville, was ejected and was eventually taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City. Neither Sargent nor any of the four juvenile passengers in the truck were hurt. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said all the Seville family members were either wearing seat belts or in child safety restraint seats. The Sheriff’s office and the emergency responders on the scene expressed their appreciation to the many good Samaritans and Sargent and his passengers for their assistance at the accident scene.