Multi Vehicle Crash Near Donnellson

The northbound lane of US Highway 218/27 north of Donnellson was closed Thursday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash that included several semis. At least one person was reported to be trapped and there has been a report that a Lee County deputy was hit.

Deputies said no fatalities have been reported yet, however emergency crews are using the jaws of Life to remove people from vehicles. One person has been taken to the hospital.

US 218 southbound lanes remain open.