MULTI-COUNTY HIGH SPEED PURSUIT

In the late morning of March 6, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was fueling his patrol truck in Batavia, and noticed a Cadillac vehicle with license plates corresponding to a BMW vehicle. Finding this suspicious, the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the vehicle sped off East bound on Highway 34. As the Cadillac approached Fairfield, it attempted to exit Hwy 34, but came across a roadblock set by Fairfield Police, whereby the Cadillac returned to Hwy 34. At times during the pursuit, the Cadillac attained speeds in excess of 100mph and became airborne. The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop in Henry

County, without injuries after the implementation of stop sticks, which deflated several of the Cadillac’s tires.

Officers arrested the driver, Barbara Kellar of Ottumwa as well as her passenger, and impounded the vehicle. A search warrant was exacuted and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of numerous controlled substances including approximately 2 oz of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia and indications of

trafficking activity. Kellar faces charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine greater than 5g,

felony eluding, and numerous traffic and controlled substance related charges. Agencies involved in this pursuit included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County

Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfield Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Department of Transportation.

A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a Court of Law.