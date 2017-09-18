Muffin Tin Meals Workshop

Have you tried making meals in a muffin tin? Join us at the next community wellness workshop on Tuesday, October 3rd at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. Kayla from Miss K’s will show how to make single serving meals in a muffin tin that you can eat or freeze. They are perfect when cooking for one or two or when you need a quick meal for later. The first twelve to sign up can take home a meal to try, the rest can watch and take home recipes.

If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be on November 7th and focus on thriving in the holiday season. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.