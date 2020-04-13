Mt. Union Fire

Saturday at about 9 am the Mt. Union Fire Department was paged out for a fire at 109 W. Railroad Street. Winfield, Yarmouth, Washington and Morning Sun departments were all called for mutual aid. According to Mt. Union Fire Chief Shawn Bencze, whose home it is, said most of the damage was from smoke. He believes the fire was started by a window fan. Everyone was out in time with no injuries and Chief Bencze said there was a quick response time by the fire department.