Mt. Police Police Report A Scam

On 9/5/17, the Mt Pleasant Police received a report of a scam. The victim advised that someone pretending to be with a Utilities department advised their service was going to be shut down. The victim provided the name, Date of Birth, Social Security# and a credit card number to the scammers. The victim’s credit card was then used soon after. The Mt Pleasant PD would like to advise residents to never provide their DOB’s, SS#, or credit card information over the phone without confirming discrepancies. Companies will mail notices prior to any acts so that you have been notified.