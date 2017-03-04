Mt. Pleasant Woman Airlifted to University Hospital Following Accident

On 3/3/17 at 4:06 PM, The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office along with Danville Fire and Ambulance and Burlington Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to the area of US Highway 34 west of Middletown for a single vehicle rollover accident. As deputies arrived, the vehicle was lying on its side in the median with multiple passers-by holding the vehicle in place. Investigation revealed Rebecca Siberts, 63 years of age of Mount Pleasant, was driving east on US Highway 34 and her vehicle lost control and rolled multiple times. Siberts was airlifted from the scene to The University of Iowa Hospital for unknown injuries.