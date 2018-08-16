Mt. Pleasant Student Becomes Gold Award Girl Scout

– Local Girl Scout Creates Library Database to Impact Hillsboro Students –

August 16, 2018 (Hillsboro, Iowa) – Zoe Runyon, of Hillsboro, Iowa, has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts, by working with Board and State library personnel to build a website database for the Hillsboro Library. Her project worked to provide other students and community members with a variety of learning tools accessible through the database.

“Kids in our community did not have enough of a variety of tools to use for learning, so I built a webpage that will be a good tool for children and teens to use for school,” says, Runyon.

Middle Schools in the area initially did not have access to educational databases, because of her commitment, students now have new methods to collect information. Runyon has a passion for research and education and wanted to ensure that all students in her community had the resources to complete their homework. She hopes the databases use will continue to rise and will be utilized by generations of kids in her community.

A Girl Scout Gold Award project must tackle a broad spectrum of important issues and a young woman who has earned her Gold Award has become a community leader in the truest sense.

Girl Scout Gold Award

Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others. These young women are courageous leaders and visionary change makers. They are our future, and it looks bright!

The steps to becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout are rooted in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. To achieve this honor, a girl must:

• Choose an issue she cares about.

• Investigate everything she can about the issue.

• Get help by inviting others to support and take action with her.

• Create a plan that achieves sustainable and measurable impact.

• Present her plan and get feedback from the Girl Scout council.

• Take action to carry out her plan.

• Educate and inspire others with what she experienced.

• Complete at least 80 hours working on the project.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Through the Girl Scout Program, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, create lasting relationships, and find dynamic solutions to social issues—all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day and empower themselves for life. To join or volunteer, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.

###

Contact:

Maura Warner

Director of Marketing and Communications

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

MauraW@GirlScoutsToday.org

563-823-9940 x327

563-940-9635 (cell)

Kennedy King

Communications Coordinator

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

KennedyK@GirlScoutsToday.org

563-823-9940 x329

563-370-0807 (cell)

Zoe Runyon

Gold Award Girl Scout

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

runyonzoe@gmail.com

319-253-5014