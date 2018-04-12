Mt. Pleasant Street Work Update

Weekly Progress Meeting for the Main St. & Jefferson St. Reconstruction Project…..Work is moving Rapidly on the North Jefferson end. Crews had planned on being in the block from Washington St. to Monroe Street this week of April 9th to April 13th . But work has moved along so well that crews blocked off the East side parking between Monroe St. & Madison St. and started sidewalk removal this morning.

They are removing brick from Monroe St. North to Team Staffing skipping the entrance to Team Staffing for today. Then removing on North to Madison St. on the East side leaving temporary access Ramps into the Businesses. Please exit the Business straight to the Street and walk in the outer portion of the Street to the Corner of Monroe St. or Madison St. Remember as far as walking North South in front of the Businesses the sidewalk is closed until Barricades on each end are removed.

Crews are working to finish the sidewalk at the South end of Jefferson St. just North of HyVee Drugstore Friday April 13th. The plan is to open the North-South sidewalk along businesses from Washington St. to Madison St. either late Friday or early Monday morning. This sidewalk is not open for use until the barricades come down on each end. Until that time please exit directly from businesses to the outer portion of the street. Please continue along the street to the crosswalks at either Washington St. or Monroe St. to Cross Jefferson St.

On Monday morning Traffic Control crews will be installing snow fence along the East side of the new sidewalk in front of the businesses from Washington St. to Monroe St. Traffic Control at this time will be closing Monroe St. to thru traffic from the West at Jefferson St. They also will be blocking Jefferson St. from Washington St. to Monroe St. off along the centerline. At this time traffic will not be allowed to travel South on Jefferson St. from Monroe St. Traffic will only be allowed to travel North bound on Jefferson St. to Monroe St. and then East on Monroe St. to Main St. This section will be ONE WAY ONLY. Do not enter signs will be placed at Main St. on Monroe St. to stop traffic from traveling West on Monroe St. The City Public Works crews will be marking parking along the North Side of Monroe St. from Jefferson to Main St. to angle park facing East instead of West. At this same time Jefferson St. will be closed off so no traffic will be allowed from Monroe St. to Madison St.

Kinney & Sons Excavating will start removing the street from Washington St. North Monday April 16th. Drish Construction will follow Kinney Excavating for a new 8” watermain and Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities will be laying the main and hooking up services after the main has been tested. This work will be from Washington St. to Madison St.

Monday Jones Contracting will be removing bricks and pouring sidewalks on the East side and the West side of Jefferson St. from Monroe St. to Madison St.

Please remember to walk directly from the businesses to the street in the Construction Zone. This is for your own safety. Yesterday while pouring the red brick stamped concrete 5 people get into the freshly poured concrete. This project is estimated to take roughly 8 weeks but there are several factors involved that could change the schedule such as weather and schedule of water main installation.