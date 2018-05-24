Mt. Pleasant Street Projects Updates

South Main St. & Jefferson St.

Work is progressing ahead of schedule on the South Main St. & Jefferson St. Projects. Home Owners on the South Main St. Project from South St. North to Langdon on the West side of South Main St. will be able to access their homes using Langdon St. over the Memorial Day Weekend.

South St. & South Main St. Intersection is completely closed now for Kinney & Sons to do Sanitary and Storm Sewer Construction.

Kinney & Sons are breaking concrete on South Main St. starting just North of Webster St. They will hold off until after the Memorial Day Weekend and start removing concrete Tuesday, May 29th just North of Webster St. to South of the Wayland State Bank driveway access to South Main St.

Also on Tuesday all home owners on the stretch of South Main St.to Langdon will be asked to have their vehicles out by 7:00 A.M. Crews will close this entire stretch and will start trimming on South Main St. in order to start paving by June 1, weather permitting.

As far as Jefferson Street work, Jones Contracting is working between today and June 1 to complete the paving and pouring of sidewalks and handicap ramps on the Jefferson St. & Madison St. Intersection. Plans are to open the intersection up to traffic Monday June 4th after the concrete reaches maturity.

All parking stripes will be done May 31st or June 1st prior to opening to traffic on June 4th again,weather permitting.

Jay St. Sewer Project

Drish Construction got started on the Jay St. sewer project Wednesday and are installing storm sewer across Green St. West of Locust St. before starting construction on the sanitary sewer. Drish will be proceeding up to the Locust St. Intersection on Green St. laying sanitary sewer next week. Mt Pleasant Utilities will be working on water main abandonment on the South side of Green St. on Locust St. May 29th or May 30th weather permitting. This work needs to be completed prior to Drish Construction proceeding into the Locust St. Intersection.

Mapleleaf Parking Lot

Fye Excavating is working on removing the existing gravel surface on the parking lot today May 24th and May 25th and will be starting to excavate for subbase for the paving of the parking lot May 29th. Weather permitting we could be trimming for paving by the week of June 4th.