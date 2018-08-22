Mt. Pleasant Street Projects Update

Drish Construction will continue working on Sanitary Sewer on Jay St. South of Washington St. and on Clay St. East of Jay St for approx.. 200’ during the Old Threshers Reunion. Drish Construction have a crew grading for re-placement of the Locust St. & Warren St. intersection and are grading for sidewalk and parking replacement at the SE corner of South Locust St. & Green St.

Jones Contracting will be pouring the mainline of South Locust St. through the Warren St. intersection this afternoon August 22nd. They then will be forming the returns onto Warren St. East & West from South Locust St. They hope to be pouring these by Monday August 27th. Locust St. will be open North & South and Warren St. will be open to the West off of South Locust St. by Wednesday August 29th.

The Green St. & Locust St. intersection will be open for School traffic starting Thursday August 23rd. There will be no work taking place in the intersection until after 9:00 A.M. and will stop by 3:00 P.M. to allow for School traffic. They are trying to pour the intake throat at the SW corner of the intersection and the Parking and sidewalk at the SE Corner of the intersection. When crews are not working these areas of construction will be coned off. Please use caution in the are because construction equipment will be working in the area up until August 28th evening. All work will cease at this time on South Locust St. and Green St. At this time there might have a little sidewalk, backfill and seeding to finish after the Old Threshers Reunion. South Locust St. will be open to traffic by August 28th P.M. prior to the Old Threshers Reunion Kick Off Parade on August 29th.

South Main St.

Today August 22nd Jones Contracting Poured Sidewalks and driveways on South Main St. Clay St. to Washington St. The seeder has moved back in working on seeding from Webster St. to Clay St. Plans are to reseed South Main St. in the area seeded this summer for erosion control after the Old Threshers Reunion is over. Alliant Energy is in this area doing gas main replacement and this will allow them to finish prior to seeding.

The striping crew is scheduled for striping between Clay St. & Washington St. August 23rd if all goes as planned. All concrete will be poured on South Main St. Webster St. North to Washington except the City Parking Lot South of Two Rivers Bank by Tuesday August 28th. The east side of the City Parking Lot will be re-done after the Old Threshers Reunion is over.

Jones Contracting will be paving from 704 South Main St. to Webster St. Thursday August 23rd. During the Old Threshers Reunion Jones Contracting will be working in the area from 704 South Main St. to Webster St. intersection on driveways and sidewalks as well as the Webster St. intersection. South Main St. from Green St. to Webster is only open to local homeowners, no through traffic. They will start opening sections of South Main St as the seeder and construction workers get work completed and equipment picked up. South Main St. will be open by Tuesday August 28th P.M. from Washington St. to Green St. intersection.

Mt Pleasant Mapleleaf Parking Lot

Jones Contracting will be pouring the remaining section of sidewalk on the East end of the Parking Lot as soon as they can work it in prior to the Old Threshers Reunion. They had been waiting on Alliant Energy to complete their work so the old gas main could be removed in the area of the sidewalk replacement. Final cleanup, seeding and final punch list items will be completed after the Old Threshers Reunion.

Linden & South Iris Trail

Hickey Contracting will continue to work on the new PCC Recreational Trail during the Old Threshers Reunion. They will be working along the East side of Linden Dr. South of South Iris St.