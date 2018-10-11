Mt. Pleasant Street Project Updates

South Main Street

Kinney & Sons started excavating for the City Parking Lot Reconstruction on the East side to make it ADA Compliant this morning October 11th. Alliant Energy still needs to lower a gas service between sidewalk and parking lot to complete approaches.

Jones Contracting will start replacing the concrete as soon as Kinney’s have it prepared. The Seeding Contractor will be finishing the seeding as soon as it’s dry enough.

Jay Street Sewer Project

Alliant Energy have a Subcontractor relocating the gas main on the North side of Clay St. This should be finished today and then Drish Construction plans to finish installing the sanitary sewer on the North side of Clay St. East of Jay St. Once the sewer is completed Drish Construction and the Mt Pleasant Utilities will plan on replacing and old 4” cast iron watermain through the Jay St. & Clay St. intersection with a new 6” PVC watermain. Once the watermain has been installed Drish Construction will finish prepping Jay St. for paving.

Jones Contracting paved Warren St. Jay St. to Locust St. on Monday October 8th and are planning to start paving driveways and sidewalks back on Friday October 12th. As soon as Drish Construction can get them graded out . Jones Contracting is scheduled to start paving Jay St. from Washington St. to Warren St. the week of October 22nd weather permitting. They will follow the paving placing driveways and sidewalks once the paving is placed.

On October 22nd Drish Construction plans to start excavation on Jay St. North of Washington St. The Monroe St. & Jay St. intersection is closed already to help store all the equipment necessary to install the sanitary sewer and backfill the trench.

Linden & S. Iris St. Trail

The trail is all complete except for placing the seeding and delineators to separate the roadway and trail. Weather permitting all this work should be completed by October 26th.

Saunders Park Road

The concrete removal started October 8th and grading as weather has permitted. As soon as Fye Excavating is able to place the granular subbase Hickey Contracting will start setting forms to replace the pavement. This project is planned to be completed by October 31st weather permitting.