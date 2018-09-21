Mt. Pleasant Street Project Update

South Main St.

Jones Contracting are finishing the Concrete work on the combination sidewalk retaining wall South of Webster St. on the West side of South Main St. This work will be completed by Friday September 21st. Jones Contracting will be pouring back the concrete removed by K & S the Subcontractor working for Alliant Gas Company at the corner of South Main St. and Langdon St. Jones Contracting will also be pouring the panel back in the Intersection of South Main St. & Clay St. When the Mt Pleasant Utilities completes repairing a water leak in this intersection. Jones Contracting will finish pouring the City Parking Lot later in October to work on get the streets paved back first.

Kinney & Sons will be working on backfill and final grading after the concrete crew finishes. Kenny Construction will be working on seeding and mulching the areas disturbed. The seeder will be working on repairing areas that washed out in the recent rain prior to him getting these areas mulched. We are still working towards finishing South Main St. and open to Traffic by October 1st weather permitting.

Jay Street Sewer Project

Mt Pleasant Utilities has been replacing an old cast iron watermain on Warren St. from Locust St. to the East side of Jay St. The Utilities have informed us the will have the services and main abandoned by the Sept. 25th.

Drish Construction will then be able to finish grading, subdrains and placing subbase rock. They then will be able to gravel temporary driveways into the homes until the paving can commence. Drish will be working on installing sanitary sewer in the alley East of Jay St. South of Washington St. They then will be working on sanitary sewer in Jay St. on North to the South side of Washington St. Crews are waiting for Mt Pleasant Utilities to relocate a fire hydrant on Clay St. East of Jay St. Then Alliant Energy’s Subcontractor is scheduled to relocate a 2” gas main along the North Side of Clay St. from Jay St East approximately ½ block the first week of October.

Jones Contracting’s Paving schedule has been seriously disrupted with all the recent rain. They are still planning to pave Jay St. Clay St. to Warren St. and Warren St. Jay St. to Locust St. the second or third week of October weather permitting.

Linden & South Iris St. Trail

Hickey Contracting has been working hard in between the recent rains to finish pouring the trail. They hope to have the trail concrete placed by the first week of October. They will pouring a colored crosswalk across Linden just South of South Iris St. This will require closing 1/2 of the street at a time to place this section. During this operation traffic will need to alternate lanes.

K & A Excavating will be working on the backfill and final grading in the coming week weather permitting.

Saunders Park Road Reconstruction

Hickey Contracting is tentatively planning to start work on this section from the Hospital down to the Saunders Park Parking Lot the First week of October weather permitting.