Mt. Pleasant Street Project Update

According to this week’s street project update there is progress being made now that the weather is cooperating….

Mt Pleasant Main St.

Jones Contracting still have a sidewalk to pour back along the North edge of the City Parking Lot. They are still waiting for the parking lot concrete to meet the maturity curve prior to opening to traffic. All other work has been completed on South Main St. except for some incidental cleanup items.

Jay Street Sewer Project

Mt Pleasant Utilities are finishing up their watermain relocation work this week and should easily be done by Monday October 29th. Drish Construction are finishing up there grading on Jay St. between Washington & Warren St. and placing granular subbase.

Jones Contracting are scheduled to move in and start trimming subbase rock on Monday October 29th and plan to pave Jay St. Washington to Warren St. on Wednesday October 31st weather permitting. After the Jay St. Pour Jones Crews will continue on Clay St. and then start pouring driveways and sidewalks back. We hope to have all concrete poured back by the end of November South of Washington St.

Drish have moved to the North side of Washington St. on Jay St. and have began digging out to lay sanitary sewer on to the North.

Linden & S. Iris St. Trail

The Trail is in the finishing stages of seeding and mulching to stabilize before winter. Crews will be cleaning up and pulling all traffic control signs down. Weather permitting they should be complete by the 26th.

Saunders Park Road

Fye Excavating have all concrete removed and been busy disking and drying the grade. We hope to have dirt work completed and subbase placed by the end of this week or the first of next. Then Hickey Contracting will begin pouring the concrete roadway back.