Mt. Pleasant Street Project Update

South Main St.

Jones Contracting will be pouring the red concrete between the City Parking Lot and Sidewalk Monday October 22nd this will finish all the Concrete work.

The Seeder is to be working today October 19th and through the weekend until he has finished seeding and mulching the remaining areas disturbed during construction.

Jay Street Sewer Project

Drish Construction is helping Mt Pleasant Utilities relocate a watermain through the area to be paved on Clay St. across the Jay St. intersection. This work should be completed later today Friday October 19th. Then it will be filled with water and set over the weekend then Monday bacteria tests can be taken and the watermain pressure tested.

Drish will be finishing up on the sanitary sewer installation on Clay St. and then finishing storm sewer, fine grading and placing subbase work by Tuesday October 23rd weather permitting.

Jones Contracting plans to move in the 24th or 25th to start setting string line to start trimming the base rock on Jay St. from Washington St. to Warren St. and start paving the week of October 29th weather permitting.

Drish still plans to start digging on the North side of Washington St. on Jay St. the first part of next week October 22nd to October 24th.

Linden & Iris St. Trail

Weather permitting Hickey Contracting will be seeding and mulching the trail the week of October 22nd. All other work is completed on the trail project.

Saunders Park Road

Fye Excavating will finish grading on the roadway the week of October 22nd weather permitting and Hickey Contracting will follow up with the paving as soon as the grade is ready.