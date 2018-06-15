Mt. Pleasant Street Construction Update

Main St.

Jones Contracting will be finishing sidewalks, driveways and intake boxouts on South Main St. from South St. to Langdon St. and Kinney & Sons will be backfilling in the same section. They hope to have the seeder scheduled to be in some time the week of June 25th to seed for erosion protection from South St. to Langdon St.

Kinney & Sons are working on Sanitary Manhole replacements, Intake installation, grading and Placing Modified Subbase from Webster St. North to just South of Clay St. They are also replacing sewer laterals for several home owners prior to placing the new pavement. Weather permitting They plan to pave the section from just North of Webster St. to Clay St. the last week of June.

There are no changes to the road closures for the coming week on South Main St.

Jay St. Sewer Project

Drish Construction will be finishing up the Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer work in the rest of this week. Then on Monday June 18th Drish will start laying Sanitary Sewer North on Locust St. to Warren St. On Monday June 18th the Mt Pleasant Utilities will start laying a new watermain from South to North along the East side of Locust St. They hope to start pouring Green St. and the Green St. & Locust St. intersection the week of June 25th.

Mapleleaf Athletic Complex Parking Lot

Jones Contracting has Paved the North 27’ of the Parking Lot and plan to pour the next 27’ on Monday June 18th weather permitting. Fye Excavating are busy grading the South half of the driveway and hope to start laying fabric out and placing rock later today June 14th or tomorrow June 15th. We are waiting to finish the South 27’ of Parking lot until LISCO lowers a Fiber line that is to shallow to allow for the placement of the subbase and paving. Jones Contracting is planning to finish pouring the South 27’ of the Parking Lot by June 22nd or the week of June 25th depending on when LISCO completes their work. The Completion date for the Parking Lot is August 3rd.