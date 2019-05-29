Mt. Pleasant Street Construction Update

Hagerty Earthworks are pouring the patch back today Wednesday May 29th just West of Pine St. on E. Henry St. at this patch the roadway is down to one lane. Please alternate with the traffic flow. This patch will be opened to traffic before the end of the work day Friday May 31st.

Before the end of today Wednesday May 29th Monroe St. & Jay St. intersection will be opened to thru traffic East/West and will remain open through the Weekend. This intersection will need to be temporarily closed next week when the weather will allow to pour the connection to Jay St. to the North and then the sidewalks on the radius’s.

Hagerty Earthworks will be removing and replacing the manhole just West of Jay St. on E. Henry St. tomorrow Thursday May 30th this work will begin at approx. 8:30 A.M. after School is in session. They will then pour the patch back when the replacement is complete. E. Henry St. will be closed to thru traffic just West of Jay St. at the patch location until Monday June 3rd and will be opened to traffic prior to the start of School. Please use Monroe St. for East / West travel during this closure on E. Henry St.