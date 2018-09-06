Mt. Pleasant Street Construction Projects Update

South Main St.

Jones Contracting will be working on sidewalk & retaining wall construction from Webster St. South to Just North of Langdon St. Jones Contracting will be working on paving on the South Main St. and Webster St. intersection. Kinney & Sons will be working on backfill as the concrete is poured. The seeder will be back seeding from Webster St. North to Clay St. as weather permits. The seeder will also be reseeding the areas needing reseeded between South St. & just North of Langdon St.

Jay St. Sewer Project

Drish Construction will be installing storm sewer on Jay St. Warren St. to Clay St. and drainage structures. There will be a crew grading Warren St. and installing subdrain and modified subbase. Once grading, storm sewer and drainage structures are installed on Jay St. up to Clay St.

Jones Contracting will move back in to pave Warren St. Locust to Clay St. and Jay St. Warren St. to Clay St. Once the pavement is replaced Jones Contracting will the pour the sidewalks & driveways back. Mt Pleasant Utilities will be switching water services from the old watermain to the new watermain on Warren St. Locust St. to Jay St.

Mapleleaf Sports Complex Parking Lot

Myers Tree Farm will be seeding around the new parking lot as soon as the weather will allow.

Linden & South Iris St. Trail

As soon as weather will allow Hickey Contracting will be pouring the remaining trail along Linden and colored crosswalk at South Iris St. & Linden St. Once the concrete is all poured K & A Excavating will finish backfill and grading of the trail.

All projects except the Jay St. sewer project will finishing up in the next 4 to 6 weeks.