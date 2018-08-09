Mt. Pleasant Street and Sewer Project Updates

South Main Street

Jones Contracting are forming on sidewalks that haven’t been poured yet between Webster and Clay St. They Plan to Pave the West side of South Main St. from Clay St. to Washington St. tomorrow Friday August 10th. They will be pouring the Intersection of Clay St., remaining sidewalks and driveways the week of August 17th.

Kinney & Sons will be finishing up concrete removal and subbase placement on Stretch between #704 South Main St. and Webster St. today August 9th and then the houses on South Main St. just North of the South Park Apartments will be able to access their driveways by coming in on the subbase rock from the South on South Main St. Kinney & Sons will be grading and final backfill on South Main St. the week of August 13th to August 17th. Kinney & Sons will also be grading out for driveways and sidewalks on South Main St. between Clay St. and Washington St.

The plan is to have all work completed from Webster St. to Washington St. except work on the Municipal Parking Lot South of Two Rivers Bank by August 24th.

Jay Street Sewer Project

Drish Construction will be working on sewer construction on Jay St. North from Warren St. and storm sewer work on Warren St. from Locust to Jay St. the week of August 13th to August 17th. They will also be grading for sidewalks and driveways as well as building intake tops on Green St. & Locust St.

Crews are working hard to complete the paving, driveways and sidewalks on Green St. & Locust St. by August 17th weather permitting.

Mapleleaf Sports Complex Parking Lot

The only remaining work on the Mapleleaf Parking Lot is the construction of the Sidewalk along the East side of the parking lot North of Mapleleaf Dr. Jones Contracting is still waiting on Alliant to finish the 6” gas main relocation so the gas main on the North side can be abandoned. Then the sidewalk will be completed.

Mt Pleasant Community Schools has a crew striping the parking lot and plan to finish this on Tuesday August 14th.

Jones Contracting will be replacing the sidewalks on the West end of the Parking Lot to Lincoln St. and from the East end of the Parking Lot to Palm at a later date.

Linden & Iris St. Trail

Hickey Contracting continue paving on the new Recreational Trail along South Iris St. They are now working in the area of the USDA Office Building and Linden Dr. They will be working in this area until early the week of August 20th weather permitting.