Mt. Pleasant Spring Cleanup

The City of Mount Pleasant will hold annual Spring Clean Up during the Week of April 23. This is an opportunity for residents to get rid of those unusual or large items too big to fit into a garbage bag for the regular collection day. The spring clean up collection will be done by WEMIGA Waste. Spring cleanup items will be picked up on your normal garbage collection day.

They cannot and will not pickup tires, waste oil, batteries, roof shingles, ashes, antifreeze, household chemicals or wet paint. You can leave the lids off paint cans and let the paint dry and then those can be picked up. They will not pickup construction materials of any kind, tv’s or computer monitors, yard waste or appliances. The will pickup carpet but it must be tightly rolled and tied.

Please attach garbage stickers no earlier than the morning of your pickup date to ensure scavengers don’t take the items with stickers. Pile size is limited to equivalent to 6 ft. wide x 8 ft. long x 4′ tall excluding a separated metal pile. You are required to use a minimum of six stickers for your entire pile.

If you have questions contact Public Works at 319-385-1480 Monday thru Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.