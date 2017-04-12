Mt. Pleasant Spring Clean Up Details

The City of Mount Pleasant will hold its annual Spring Clean Up during the week of April 24 –April 28. Spring Clean Up is a one week opportunity for residents of Mount Pleasant to rid your home of those unusual or large items that are too big to fit into a garbage bag for your regular garbage collection day. The collection work is done by WEMIGA WASTE. Spring Clean Up will be picked up on your normal garbage delivery day.

WHAT WE CANNOT AND WILL NOT PICK UP:

Tires, Waste Oil, Batteries, Roof Shingles, Ashes – Liquids, such as Anti‑freeze, Household Chemicals and Wet Paint –

Construction Materials Of Any Kind such as drywall, wood, etc. – Televisions and Computer Monitors – Yard Waste –Appliances

THINGS WE WATCH FOR :

Leave the lids off your paint cans. If you have old paint cans and the paint is dry, we can take them. We cannot take wet paint of any kind. We can take all kinds of carpet. Carpet must be tightly rolled and tied to be collected.

GARBAGE STICKERS: Please adhere stickers no earlier than the morning of your pickup date to ensure scavengers don’t take the adhered to item. Pile size limited to equivalent to unit 6′ wide x 8′ long x 4′ tall, excludes separated metal pile. You are required to use a minimum of six stickers for your entire pile.