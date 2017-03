Mt. Pleasant Schools Early Dismissal Schedule for State Basketball Game

TUESDAY, MARCH 7 – EARLY DISMISSAL DUE TO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM PLAYING AT STATE (GAME AT 3:45 PM)

11:00 AM – Salem Dismissal Time

11:15 AM – High School/Elementary Dismissal Time

11:25 AM – Middle School Dismissal Time

11:30 AM – Approximate time buses will depart from the Middle School

Lunch will be served at all buildings

Middle School/High School – Parent/Teacher Conferences for March 7 are rescheduled to March 16 4:00 – 8:00 PM