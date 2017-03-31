MT. PLEASANT SCHOOLS ARE SAFE

The Mt. Pleasant Community School District Administration was made aware on Thursday of a rumor of a threat against the high school on Friday. After a thorough investigation by the Mt. Pleasant Police, they determined it was just a rumor and the school is safe and will be safe Friday. Mt. Pleasant police will be at the school on Friday morning to work with administrators to ensure a safe start to the school day. Everything will run normal and as scheduled for students and staff.