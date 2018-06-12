Mt. Pleasant School Board Meeting

The Mt. Pleasant Community School District Board of Directors met Monday night. Katie Gavin, the Director of Instruction for the district, gave a report on working with the 4-Oaks organization to assist in dealing with students that have behavioral or emotional issues. She also informed the board that summer school started Monday. 68 students were in attendance. A public hearing was held on a real property boundary adjustment for Maple Leaf Athletic Complex. There were no written or oral comments. The board then voted to approve the conveyance of the property that involves a few feet of land on the eastern edge of the parking lot and the southern edge of the baseball field. It was discovered the boundaries were incorrect when they were surveying for the parking lot project. The board also approved the three student handbooks, and gave their approval for the district to work with a citizens committee seeking to raise funds to refurbish the districts tennis courts at the middle schoo for pickle ball. Superintendent Henriksen was instructed to establish a seven member task force to research establishing an FFA program in the district. The Apple computer quote for laptops was approved and also the insurance quote covering the laptops was approved. The insurance quote for the property/casual and workers comp was approved. The district will spend $85,700 on security upgrades for the schools, Integrated Tech Services got the bid for that work. Barton construction was approved to do two paving projects for the district, their quote of $125,987 to pave the teacher’s parking lot at the high school was accepted. And their quote of $22,320 for paving work from the main gate to the concession stand at Maple Leaf Field was accepted. The board then moved into executive session.