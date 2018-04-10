MT. PLEASANT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Mt. Pleasant Community School District Board of Directors were busy at their Monday night meeting. Two Public hearings were held, the first to certify the FY-2019 budget, the second was for the 2018-2019 school calendar. The board then adopted the FY-19 budget of $34,673,579, with a proposed tax rate of $13,82 per 1,000 dollars of taxable valuation, a 16 cent increase over last year. The school calendar for 2018-2019 with very few changes from this past year’s calendar was approved. School begins on August 23rd and is scheduled to end on May 30th with graduation on May 19th. Once again every other Friday will be used for professional development. The board approved the elementary ac phase II construction contracts. Work will begin the 1st week in June and should be completed by late July. School registration fees were approved by the board at $50 per pupil in all the schools elementary thru high school. Hot lunch fees will be increased by 10 cents a meal for elementary thru adult according to federal regulations. The low bid was accepted and approved for the Maple Leaf Paving Project. The board approved the bid of Fye Excavating of Sperry, Iowa for $819,185. The states portion of the project has been lowered to $460,000 from the original half million dollars that was originally planned for, the city and school district will share the rest of the cost. Triple-R driving school was approved for the drivers education services at a small decrease in cost. The board voted to continue to use the auditing services they have in the past to review the FY-18 budget the costg will increase $400. The meeting began with Lynne Haeffner and Ashlei Venghaus giving a report on the home school assistance program, 82 students from 43 families are being served this school year, there is also two other teachers who assist with the program. The board then closed the meeting to discuss negotiation strategies.