Mt. Pleasant School Board meeting

All school board members were present at the Mt. Pleasant Community School District School Board meeting held Monday evening. Superintendent Henriksen was absent as his wife gave birth to their 8th child a boy Monday morning and he was with her. The meeting began with an instructional services report from about the summer school program headed up for the 2nd year by elementary principal Lori LeFrenz. She presented to the board statistics that showed the students who attended regularly made very good progress. A mother of one of the students said her child make great progress in reading and now is seeing success during this school year because of the summer school program. Ed Chabal, Director of Finnce delivered the superintendent’s report. He told about the Iowa Association of School Boards orientation that . will be held tonight at 5:30 pm at the MPCHS media center. He went over the Iowa State-wide assessment update that shows a new organization has been chosen to deliver the testing material for the assessment tests. The new tests will begin in the 2018-19 school year. Also the top 5 legislative priorities of the IASB were announced. 1. is the state-wide penny sales tax for school infrastructure extension. 2. school funding policy. 3. Supplemental state aid. 4. Mental health increase access and funding. 5. Standards and accountability, technical assistance to implement the Iowa core stabdards. Adopt high quality assessmernts and support research based professional development. Committee reports from the finance, site and policy committees were approved. Under new business they reviewed the unspent authorized budget report. Also the early unofficial enrollment numbers for the Mt. Pleasant district indicate another drop in enrollment and that intern means lower state aid. The board made some cuts last year and a facing a situation where more cuts will have to take place. A state wide report on school enrollments show that 250 districts are experiencing declines , while 83 have shown an increase, the largest increases are in urban areas.