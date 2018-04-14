Mt. Pleasant Recognized at Main Street Awards

Main Street Iowa hosted the 32nd annual Main Street Iowa Awards celebration on Friday. Main Street Iowa has annually presented awards honoring outstanding accomplishments, activities and people that are making a difference in Iowa’s Main Street districts. During the event, 13 communities were recognized for reaching significant benchmarks for the private dollar investments made in the purchase and revitalization of properties within their respective commercial districts. Mount Pleasant was recognized for achieving $20 million in local investment since being designated a local Main Street program. Main Street Mt. Pleasant and the Iowa Wesleyan Student Athletes were also honored with a Partner of the Year Award.