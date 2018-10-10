Mt. Pleasant Precincts Will Vote at Veterans Hall

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF HENRY COUNTY

A General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 for the purpose of nominating candidates of the political parties for offices to be filled at the General Election to be held November 6, 2018. Qualified electors may vote by presenting themselves on November 6, 2018 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM at the polling place for the Precinct of their residence as listed below:

NORTHWEST PRECINCT: (Wayland City Hall) includes – Jefferson Township; Wayne Township residents living west of James Ave; Cities of Wayland, Coppock and Olds.

NORTHEAST PRECINCT: (Winfield City Hall) includes – Scott Township and Canaan Township; Wayne Township residents living east of James Ave; Cities of Winfield and Mt Union.

CENTRAL PRECINCT: (Emergency Management) 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa)- includes– Trenton Township, Tippecanoe Township and Marion Township, Center Township; Cities of Rome and Westwood.

PRECINCT WARD I: Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St. – Mt Pleasant, IA 52641

PRECINCT WARD II: Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St. – Mt Pleasant, IA 52641

PRECINCT WARD III: Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St. – Mt Pleasant, IA 52641

PRECINCT WARD IV: Veterans Hall – 300 W Monroe St. – Mt Pleasant, IA 52641

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT (Salem City Hall) includes – Salem Township, Jackson Township; Cities of Salem and Hillsboro.

SOUTHEAST PRECINCT (New London Community Center) – 103 W Washington St. – New London includes – New London Township, Baltimore Township; City of New London.

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the County Auditor’s Office at 319-385-0756 or e-mail sbarber@henrycountyiowa.us. A sample ballot below is part of this Notice.

A public test of the voting equipment will be held at the Henry County Auditor’s Office on November 1, 2018 at 8:30 AM.