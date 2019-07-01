Mt. Pleasant Police June Report

In regards to the June stats, Mount Pleasant Police conducted 61 investigations. This is up slightly from last month and the same as last year. Police saw a large increase in personal theft as well as shoplifting offenses this month. Citizens are reminded to lock doors and don’t leave valuables in plain view. There were a few more burglaries as well.

Law enforcement receives scam calls daily. Please do not give out any information about your Date of Birth, Social Security Number, or any other personal information. If you are unsure if it is a scam, get a number and advise them you will have to call them back. Call us and we can assist you if it is a scam. Do not send large amounts of money to someone you don’t personally know.

You can use the Text a Tip hotline at (319) 931-3667 and it will be anonymous.

Residents are urged to call in any suspicious activity.