Mt. Pleasant Native and Veteran Hired by Farmer Veteran Coalition

Mt. Pleasant Native and Veteran Hired by Farmer Veteran CoalitionWritten by Theresa Rose on January 18, 2017
|Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans embarking on careers in agriculture, announced today the hiring of two top executives to the leadership team. Mt. Pleasant native, Lanon Baccam joins FVC as Deputy Director based in Washington, D.C., while Diane Vanderpot will serve as Chief Operating Officer out of the Davis, California office.
Baccam, an Army and Iowa National Guard veteran, comes to FVC from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) where he served as Deputy Under Secretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services, and as USDA’s Military Veterans Agricultural Liaison, a position created by the 2014 Farm Bill.
In his role as Deputy Under Secretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services (FFAS), Baccam oversees the domestic programs within the FFAS mission area (Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency). He also served as the USDA Military Veterans Agricultural Liaison. This position, created by the 2014 Farm Bill, is responsible for connecting veterans with opportunities in the field of agriculture, providing information to returning veterans about programs and services available to them through USDA, and advocating for veterans’ interests within the Department.
Baccam previously served as the Director of Scheduling and Advance in the Office of the Secretary at the USDA. Baccam planned, prepared, and implemented Secretary Vilsack’s vision at USDA.
Prior to his role as Director, Baccam served in several other capacities at USDA, including as special assistant in the Foreign Agricultural Service, executive assistant to the Secretary, and deputy director of scheduling. Before joining the Administration in 2011, Baccam worked in Iowa state government and on several statewide and national political campaigns.
Baccam is a military veteran and spent eight years in the U.S. Army and Iowa National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004-2005. During his time in the Army, Baccam held leadership roles as a unit movement officer and served as a Combat Engineer in charge of explosive demolitions at a Provincial Reconstruction Team base in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Baccam is a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and a native of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Baccam currently lives in Washington, DC with his wife, Alissa Brammer, and their new daughter, Freya.
Vanderpot, who most recently served as Undersecretary of Veterans Homes for the California Department of Veterans Affairs, brings a wealth of strategic and management experience to FVC after a 31-year career in the Army in which she rose to the rank of colonel.