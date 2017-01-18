Mt. Pleasant Native and Veteran Hired by Farmer Veteran Coalition

In his role as Deputy Under Secretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services (FFAS), Baccam oversees the domestic programs within the FFAS mission area (Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency). He also served as the USDA Military Veterans Agricultural Liaison. This position, created by the 2014 Farm Bill, is responsible for connecting veterans with opportunities in the field of agriculture, providing information to returning veterans about programs and services available to them through USDA, and advocating for veterans’ interests within the Department.

Baccam previously served as the Director of Scheduling and Advance in the Office of the Secretary at the USDA. Baccam planned, prepared, and implemented Secretary Vilsack’s vision at USDA.

Prior to his role as Director, Baccam served in several other capacities at USDA, including as special assistant in the Foreign Agricultural Service, executive assistant to the Secretary, and deputy director of scheduling. Before joining the Administration in 2011, Baccam worked in Iowa state government and on several statewide and national political campaigns.

Baccam is a military veteran and spent eight years in the U.S. Army and Iowa National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004-2005. During his time in the Army, Baccam held leadership roles as a unit movement officer and served as a Combat Engineer in charge of explosive demolitions at a Provincial Reconstruction Team base in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Baccam is a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and a native of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Baccam currently lives in Washington, DC with his wife, Alissa Brammer, and their new daughter, Freya.