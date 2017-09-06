Mt. Pleasant Music Boosters’ garbage bags fundraiser begins!

It is garbage bag sales time again, offered through the Mt. Pleasant Community Schools Music Boosters.

Within the next two weeks, a representative of the Charity Services organization will be calling on behalf of the Music Boosters to explain the garbage bags, including price, sizes, quantity and how to place an order. The garbage bags will be delivered directly to the customers’ homes.

“The focus of the fundraiser is to help sustain a growing music program.” Said Heidi Ryon, Mt. Pleasant Music Boosters President. “We have a very active music program is in need of elementary, middle, and high school instrument replacements.”

The sole purpose of the Mt. Pleasant Music Boosters is to support the K-12 instrumental and vocal music programs of the Mt. Pleasant Community School District. All fundraising dollars are used directly for these programs. The Music Boosters’ efforts enable the music programs to operate at the highest level possible. Currently the Music Boosters are developing a plan to update our soundboard and lighting system.

Ongoing Music Boosters projects include the Marching Band Invitational, High School Variety Show, InMotion Show Choir Invitational, Dessert Theatre, OPUS (K-12 honor choir), All-State Music Festival, and the Middle School Honor Band Festival.

Membership in the Mt. Pleasant Music Boosters organization is free and is defined as anyone with children participating in music in Mt. Pleasant Community Schools. “If you have a child participating in any music activity within the schools or if you just love music, we invite everyone to join the fun of being involved in Music Boosters,” said Mabeus.

The Charity Services, Inc., organization is registered with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and assists organizations throughout the Midwest with fundraising.