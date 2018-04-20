Mt. Pleasant Main/Jefferson Streets Update

Today (Friday,April 20th) the East sidewalk from Monroe St. to Madison St. will be open for use. Snow fence will be placed on the West side of the new sidewalk to keep people out of the Work Zone.

The Construction Schedule for the week of April 23rd to April 27th for Jefferson St. is as follows. The Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities & Drish Construction will be installing the water services from the new main and setting new curb boxes between the new sidewalk and curb. This work will be from Washington St. to Monroe St. and should be completed by April 27th weather permitting.

On Jefferson St. from Monroe St. to Madison St. on Monday April 23rd Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities will be installing a new access for water meters at the Panda Kitchen. Then on Tuesday April 24th Stewart Kinney will be blocking up existing meter vault in the sidewalk at the Panda Kitchen and filling it in with crushed stone. On Wednesday April 25th Jones Contracting will pour the remaining gray concrete in front of the Panda Kitchen. Then on Thursday April 26th Jones Contracting will be pouring the last red brick pattern section in front of the Panda Kitchen. On Friday April 27th the 6’ wide ADA sidewalk will be opened for use on the West side of Jefferson St. from Monroe St. to Madison St.

On Monday April 30th once the sidewalks are open on the West side of Jefferson St. from Monroe St. to Madison the pavement removal will commence and the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities will begin installing the new water main on up to the Madison St. intersection.

On Monday April 23rd Traffic Control will be put in place on South Main St.

Main St. will be closed to the South from Langdon.

Langdon will blocked off to the East of Main but traffic will be able to use Langdon to access all homes and apartments on Langdon St. However, traffic will not be able to get onto South Main St. from Langdon.

Kinney & Sons will begin removing concrete headed South towards the South St. & Main St. Intersection. The South St. & South Main St. intersection will remain mostly open until shortly before we are ready to place paving.

Property owners will be able to access their driveways on South Main St. Between Langdon St. and South St. except for brief periods such as when crews remove concrete and place subbase and then again during the paving operation and while concrete reaches maturity.