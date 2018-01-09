Mt. Pleasant Lodge to Host Public Installation of Officers

Mt. Pleasant Lodge #8 of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons (commonly known as the Masonic Lodge) will install their officers for 2018 with a ceremony open to the public. The installation ceremony will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Mt. Pleasant Masonic Temple, 206 North Main Street in Mt. Pleasant.

A light reception will follow. Information about the lodge, its buildings and the Masonic order in general will be available during the reception.

Anyone who wishes more information may contact Mark Kimzey at 931-0253, Ted Wiley at 931-3171, Dave Loving at 931-5141 or John Klopfenstein at 931-4394.