MT. PLEASANT HOUSE FIRE

Fire heavily damaged a recently remodeled home early Christmas morning that is located at the corner of North Rose and West Saunders street in Mt. Pleasant. A neighbor noticed the fire shortly after 4 a.m. and alerted authorities. The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded with several trucks including the ladder truck and numerous personnel. Owners of the home had been doing an extensive remodeling of the home and were getting ready to move in, they had been living in an apartment facility next door. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The MPFD was called to the scene again shortly after 10 am when the fire rekindled.