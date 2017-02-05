Mt. Pleasant Hosts Annual Show Choir Invitational Saturday

Mt. Pleasant Hosts Annual Show Choir Invitational SaturdayWritten by Theresa Rose on February 5, 2017
The results of the 24th Annual Mt. Pleasant Show Choir Invitational are as follows.
Finals
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Davenport Central
- Davenport Central Prep
- Hannibal MO
- Pekin IL
Best Male Soloist: AJay Williams (Davenort Central); Best Female Soloist: Anna Winn (Davenport Central Prep); Most Fans: Hannibal; Best Crew: Pekin; Best Costumes: Xavier; Best Band: Davenport Central; Best Vocals: Xavier; Best Choreography: Xavier
Daytime
1A/2A: 1. West Burlington 2. Central Lee;
3A 1. Fort Madison
4A: 1. Davenport Central 2. Xavier 3. Hannibal MO 4. Pekin IL
The five groups with highest scores in the daytime round competed in the finals.