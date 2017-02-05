Mt. Pleasant Hosts Annual Show Choir Invitational Saturday

The results of the 24th Annual Mt. Pleasant Show Choir Invitational are as follows.

Finals

Cedar Rapids Xavier Davenport Central Davenport Central Prep Hannibal MO Pekin IL

Best Male Soloist: AJay Williams (Davenort Central); Best Female Soloist: Anna Winn (Davenport Central Prep); Most Fans: Hannibal; Best Crew: Pekin; Best Costumes: Xavier; Best Band: Davenport Central; Best Vocals: Xavier; Best Choreography: Xavier

Daytime

1A/2A: 1. West Burlington 2. Central Lee;

3A 1. Fort Madison

4A: 1. Davenport Central 2. Xavier 3. Hannibal MO 4. Pekin IL

The five groups with highest scores in the daytime round competed in the finals.