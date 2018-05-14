Mt. Pleasant High School Students of Character

CONGRATULATIONS to Madeline Van De Berg (11th), Madalyn Gooden (11th), and Madecyn Anderson (11th) for being awarded the April/May Student of Character at Mount Pleasant High School.

The students were nominated by High School Faculty members for demonstrating the Pillars of Character, including Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Responsibility, Respect, Fairness, and Caring! If you see these students around school or in the community, please tell them congratulations and to keep up the good work!