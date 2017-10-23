Mt. Pleasant High School FAFSA Night

Mt. Pleasant Community High School is hosting a FAFSA Completion Night for seniors and their parents in the High School Media Center Thursday November 2 from 4-8 pm. A representative from Southeastern Community College will be on hand to provide infomation and answer questions and help complete the FAFSA process.

It’s important for both the student and at least one parent attend. Bring a laptop. Please bring Social Security number, driver’s license number and date of birth. Also your most recent federal and state tax returns, W2 forms or other records of income earned last year, current bank statements and investment records as well as records of untaxed income received last year, business and farm records and alien registratio numbers if not a U.S. citizen.

Students and parents may register in advance for a FSA i.d. to electronically sign the forms and make future changes.