MT. PLEASANT GETS MAINSTREET PROGRM AWARDS

Main Street Iowa hosted the 31st annual Main Street Iowa Awards Celebration on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines. The program honored the efforts of those who work day in and day out in downtown revitalization in Iowa. The event was attended by approximately 550 individuals representing communities across the state. The Mt. Pleasant Main Street Program received an award for their outstanding fundraiser “Picnic in the Park.” Ashley Lohman was recognized with an award for her volunteer work with Main Street and Main Street Director Lisa Oetken was recognized for her 15 years of service.