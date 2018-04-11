Mt. Pleasant Elementary Buildings Locked

Please be advised that starting April 11, 2018, all entrance doors to Mount Pleasant Community School District elementary buildings will be locked after student arrival at approximately 8:30am, and will remain locked throughout the school day. Please be prepared to call the office of your respective building if you arrive after the 8:30am time and need entrance.

This practice will remain effect until further notice.

John Henriksen, Superintendent

Mount Pleasant Community School District