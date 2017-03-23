Mt. Pleasant Compost Site Opens for the Season April 1

The City of Mt. Pleasant operates a yard waste collection area for the disposal of grass clippings, leaves, garden waste, apples, walnuts and other forms of organic waste. Tree trimmings, branches and bushes may be disposed of using solid waste stickers. The collection area is located Southwest of Saunders Park at the end of Yocum Lane and Hoaglin Drive. The site opens April 1. Normal hours are Wednesdays 1-6 pm and Saturdays 8 am to 5 pm.