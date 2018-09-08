Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre to host a free directing seminar

Saturday, September 29 with instructor Dave Brown.

Have you ever thought about directing a theatre performance? A comedy, a drama, a musical? The Mount Pleasant Community Theatre invites all interested people (beginners or veterans in theatre, high school age and up) to a FREE directing seminar with instructor Dave Brown.

Dave will teach you the ins and outs of putting together a theatre production in the community theatre setting. From running auditions and casting, to blocking, to bringing the play to life with your vision and EVERYTHING in between! Well, as much as he can teach you in this 4 – hour seminar.

WHAT: The Mount Pleasant Community Theatre is hosting a FREE directing Seminar with Dave Brown to teach attendees everything they need to know to direct a theatre production!

WHERE: Iowa Wesleyan University in Mt. Pleasant. The seminar will be held in classroom 300 on the second floor of Old Main on the IWU campus. It is handicap accessible with an elevator.

WHEN: Saturday, September 29 from 10 AM to 3 PM. We will break for lunch on your own at noon.

WHO: Anyone interested to learn more about the process of directing a theatre production – whether you want to do it in the future or not, it’s great to know all what goes into directing a show! High school age and up. All levels of theatre knowledge and experience are welcome. The class will cover more of the basics, but it could be a good refresher course for veteran directors, plus they may have great insights and information from their personal experience to share with the group. It will be a great networking event for theatre nerds!

WHY: Because theatre is fun! Directing is fun! And your instructor Dave Brown is a HOOT! We want to cultivate the next generation of theatre directors for MPCT and the Southeast Iowa region.

OTHER INFO: Please bring a pencil and a notebook to keep notes with. For more information or if you have questions, please call Kadie, VP of MPCT at 319-721-2729 or e-mail her at sales@kilj.com

More about Dave Brown…

“I was hooked on theatre when I was in 1st grade and have been doing it ever since. I was involved in theatre in high school and went on to get a degree in Speech/Drama at NMSU-now Truman State. I attended graduate school at the University of Iowa and taught speech and directed plays at Williamsburg. Then I moved her and taught at Mt. Pleasant Community High School where I also directed. I’ve been involved with many shows with the Community Theatre. And many MANY shows later I still am in love with the stage-not performing- but directing. We have two daughters and the oldest is carrying on the theatre tradition teaching acting in Atlanta.”