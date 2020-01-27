Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre Production

Director David File, and the entire cast and crew, invite you to a Valentine’s Day weekend performance of Tennessee William’s “Period of Adjustment”, February 14, 15 and 16. Friday and Saturday performances at 7 pm and Sunday matinee at 2 pm.

“Period of Adjustment paints a touching story of a reunion of two young war buddies, whose marriages happen to be at points of crisis. One couple has just broken up after five years together, while the other has not been able to come to terms after one day of wedlock. Both couples are going through a ‘period of adjustment’ – and the play examines in a very human and touching way, the sources and solutions of each crisis.”

Tickets are $10, and will be available at Brown’s Shoe Fit or at the door. We hope to see you there!