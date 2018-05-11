Mt. Pleasant Community High School Graduation

One hundred and twenty-eight Mt. Pleasant Community High School seniors will be participating in the one hundred and fiftieth Commencement Exercises held at Mt Pleasant Community High School on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.

This year’s commencement addresses will be delivered by seniors Delaney Rae McDowell and Taylor Moraine Murray. Superintendent

John Henriksen will address the class.

The Mt. Pleasant Community High School choir, under the direction of Mrs. Marlene DePriest, high school vocal music instructor, will sing “That Lonesome Road” and “Stars I Shall Find”. Music for the processional and recessional will be provided by the Mt. Pleasant Community High School instrumental band under the direction of Mr. Jim DePriest, high school band instructor.

Mt. Pleasant Community High School principal, Todd Liechty, will present the Class of 2018 to the Board of Education. Awarding diplomas to the high school graduates will be School Board President Mr. David McCoid, assisted by associate high school principal Mike Wilson.